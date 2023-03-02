2-year-old hit and killed near Willow Springs, Mo.

NEAR WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old boy was killed after a pickup truck hit him Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to a private parking lot just after 3:00 p.m. They say the child walked in front of the parked truck, but the driver didn’t see him and pulled forward. The boy died at the scene.

This is Troop G’s fourth fatality of 2023.

