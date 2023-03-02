Athlete of the Week: Rae Little, Chadwick girls basketball

O-Zone: Chadwick's Rae Little is our Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Chadwick's Rae Little is our Athlete of the Week
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Chadwick girls basketball team is on to the Class 1 quarterfinals.

A win would send the Lady Cardinals to their first final four in nearly ten years.

Rae Little might not be the most vocal.

“Rae is one of those quiet type girls and she really doesn’t talk a lot,” said Chadwick head coach Shawn Guerin.

As a sophomore, she’s a critical part of Chadwick’s backcourt.

“She’s a phenomenal player that has a bright future ahead of her for sure,” Guerin said

