Christian County prosecutor charges teenager with murder accused in deadly high-speed crash

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A Nixa teenager faces a murder charge for a deadly high-speed crash in July of 2022 that killed a nine-year-old boy.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo with second-degree murder, assault, and resisting arrest resulting in death. The crash killed Alex Finley, 9, a fourth-grade student at the John Thomas School of Discovery.

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash on July 13 around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 160 and Northview. Investigators say Fargo was fleeing from a Christian County deputy. They say he failed to stop at a red light, crashing into a van. Investigators say Fargo, at the time of the crash, was traveling 117 miles per hour.

The driver and another passenger suffered serious injuries. A passenger in Fargo’s vehicle suffered serious injuries, too.

