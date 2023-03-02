City of Springfield’s Cora Scott named one of Missouri’s 2023 Women of Achievement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Cora Scott, director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the city of Springfield, has been named one of 10 recipients of the second annual Lieutenant Governor’s Women of Achievement Award.

The award was established in 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to recognize the diverse accomplishments of Missouri women in conjunction with Women’s History Month.

“My life was greatly impacted by being raised by a single mother of six, and we created this award to honor the incredible accomplishments of women across Missouri,” Kehoe said. “These 10 recipients are diverse in talent, from agriculture to entrepreneurship, and community service to leaders in not-for-profit work. This Women’s History Month, we are proud to share the high achievements of these award recipients and celebrate successful Missouri women, past and present.”

Scott joined the city of Springfield in 2012 as its third public information officer and expanded the role into the civic engagement realm. Before coming to the city, she spent 18 years in communications, public relations, and marketing with Mercy. Her efforts at the city have included refreshing the city’s branding and identity and enhancing transparency and community engagement. Among her responsibilities are serving as the city’s chief spokesperson and overseeing a 16-member communications staff, including the Citizen Resource Center. Scott also serves as the director of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, which had an attendance of approximately 75,000 last year, and is the co-creator of Give 5, a “civic matchmaking” program that connects retirees with meaningful volunteer opportunities in communities across Missouri.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Drury University.

The 2023 Women of Achievement Award recipients will be honored at a ceremony in the First Floor Rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 23. The recipients include:

Patricia Jo Boyers – Poplar Bluff

Tammy Buckner – Kansas City

Anetha “Eky” Combs – Kennett

Joan Daleo – St. Charles

Wendy Doyle – Kansas City

Meagan Kaiser – Bowling Green

Cora Scott – Springfield

Carol Watanabe – St. Louis

Robin Wenneker – Columbia

Angela Zeng – St. Louis.

The recipients will be highlighted in features leading up to the awards ceremony on Kehoe’s social media pages and ltgov.mo.gov/women-of-achievement.

