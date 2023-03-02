Dig Rite, Missouri 811 wants to make sure you are safe when digging

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a rebranding for a famous jingle. Call before you dig, Missouri 811 wants to go to a new era.

The state of Missouri rebranded Missouri 811 in January 2023. You can still call 1-800-DIG-RITE, but the Missouri One Call System wants to simplify how you reach them.

Randy Norden, the executive director of Missouri, 811, said they have more communication and resources than ever, as they are in a new Era.

“It can take somebody’s life, if not scar them for life,” said Norden.

Digging before you check underground is not something you want to mess with.

Norden said they want to switch people from that phone line.

They want them to click online or call 811.

“There’s a safety factor and making sure that you don’t strike something that is that is going to hurt somebody,” said Norden.

Norden said the brand change was to streamline what other states around us have, all being 811. He said it’s a free service to call ahead. You also have three days before digging, so utilities can mark your land with flags or paint. The day you call does not count as one day.

“Thirty per day of where an excavator has accidentally unintentionally struck another utility,” said Norden.

Joel Alexander, with City Utilities of Springfield, said he has seen horror stories.

“Water lines that have been hit and water lines that have flooded the basement,” said Alexander.

He said, fortunately, he hasn’t seen any serious injuries. You can also damage internet lines, gas lines, and more.

“It can save, you know, thousands and millions of dollars over the year across the state in damages, but just by taking time to locate those,” said Alexander.

Norden said, you don’t want to lose your life over something like a small home project. He said use them as a lifeline.

“Updated technology to make training mapping and daily interaction with Missouri 811 easier than ever before, and with better result,” said Norden.

Norden said the Missouri Attorney General hands out fines. But for digging accidents, they just want you to get more education. CLICK HERE for more about Missouri 811.

