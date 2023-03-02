Do Good with Daniel: 4C Sertoma Club 417 Whiskey Festival Batch No. 9

Cheers! The 4C Sertoma 417 Whiskey Festival organizer and sponsor talk with Daniel Posey about what to expect from the event and how it will help our community.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cheers! The 4C Sertoma Club 417 Whiskey Festival returns with its ninth annual in-person event at The Garrison in Ozark, MO.

4C Sertoma Club Chairman of the Board, Mark Hartsock, and business sponsor, Brian Warren, talked to Daniel Posey about the event, what you can expect, and how the money raised will help children in the community through the Sertoma Club of Christian County.

