Greene County judge denies Nicholas Godejohn’s motion for a new trial

Nicholas Godejohn
Nicholas Godejohn(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wisconsin man serving a life sentence for killing a Springfield woman will remain behind bars.

Nicholas Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015. He is serving life in prison without parole, plus 25 years for armed criminal action.

Attorneys for Godejohn asked Greene County Judge David Jones to set aside his 2018 murder conviction based on poor representation. An evidentiary hearing was held in August 2022.

Last week Judge Jones denied Godejohn’s motion to vacate, set aside, or correct judgment and sentence.

Dee Dee Blanchard’s daughter, Gypsy, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July of 2016 for her mother’s death. A judge sentenced her to a 10-year prison sentence.

