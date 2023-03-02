Judge sentences Dallas County mother in endangering the welfare of a child case

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered a Dallas County mother to spend 30 days behind bars after she entered a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of a child charges.

A judge suspended a five-year prison sentence for Crystal Boyd after she serves shock time.

Investigators say her baby tested positive for methamphetamine when her baby was born in October 2020. Investigators say Boyd did not want to take the baby to the hospital. Eventually, she agreed. According to police, the baby had low oxygen levels once in the ambulance. Doctors diagnosed the baby with pneumonia and admitted the child to the ICU.

