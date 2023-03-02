Missouri health leaders searching for nonprofits to fill the food void for children in the summer

(KYOU)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) wants nonprofit organizations throughout the state to help increase access to food for thousands of children over the summer months.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) reimburses organizations for meals they serve to children under the age of 18 who are at risk of not having enough to eat during the summer months. Keep in mind that schools have two options for summer food service programs:

  • The Seamless Summer Option through the National School Lunch Program to serve meals at a school site (administered by DESE)
  • The SFSP to serve meals at school sites or sponsor sites (administered by DHSS).

Organizations that choose to sponsor the SFSP will help ensure that children in underserved areas of the state continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. Organizations eligible to participate in the program as sponsors include non-profit organizations such as schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies, and local government entities. The sites qualify if they are located in areas where at least half of the children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals.

More information about the SFSP is available online at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp.

