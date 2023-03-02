MO Senate looks to ease restrictions on gun sales

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill is moving forward in the Missouri Senate that looks to change laws on gun sales.

The bill, SB 131, would make gun sales exempt from taxes. The bill would also provide tax credits to those selling firearms, to help recoup lost tax dollars.

Similar bills have been presented in the past and failed, but SB 131 is moving forward after a vote of 21-to-8 on Wednesday.

The bill is scheduled for its third reading on Thursday.

If passed, the bill will go into effect Aug. 28, 2023.

