PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Mount Vernon, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Mount Vernon on Thursday night.

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in weather school trivia, including some fiery experiments.

Here’s a look at future KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops.

  • Berryville, Ark. on March 9
  • Weableau, Mo. on March 30
  • Waynesville, Mo. on April 11
  • Mountain Grove, Mo. on April 27
  • Marshfield, Mo. on May 9

