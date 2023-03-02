Salvation Army launches effort to expand services for homeless including new men’s shelter, expanded family/women’s shelter and food pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army is hoping to expand its services for the area’s growing homeless population. The agency is planning a $20 million project that would build a new men’s homeless shelter, enlarge the family/women’s shelter and construct a fulltime food pantry.

All of this would be done at the Salvation Army’s main campus on Chestnut Expressway which already houses the family/women’s shelter and food pantry.

The men’s shelter, known as Harbor House, is located in the downtown area on Boonville Avenue just a block south of City Hall. It not only offers transitional housing, emergency sheltering and respite care for those just getting out of the hospital, but it also has free meals that are well-known to the homeless community.

“They call it Sallie’s,” said Robert Hightower of the shortened version of Salvation Army. “It’s their gathering spot. ‘I’ll meet you at Sallie’s!’”

Hightower knows this because he’s been working at Harbor House on-and-off for 20 years after the Salvation Army’s sheltering, counseling and life-skills training changed his life.

“My addiction was alcohol and drugs,” he said. “But I’m living proof that you can effect change. The Salvation Army Harbor House was a blessing for me. Taking part in a structured program helped prevent me from getting back into that cycle of addiction. I stayed here for nine months and eventually landed a job. After three years I ended up purchasing a home.”

Jacob Borquez is a current resident at Harbor House who also has benefitted from his time there.

“This program provides a place for people to stay, get a new start and find out where to go to get the help they need,” he said. “For a lot of people it’s a fresh start. And when you give a man his dignity you give him everything.”

Now housed in the Salvation Army’s very first Springfield facility built in 1938, Harbor House is showing its age. And with the homeless men’s population in Springfield continuing to grow, officials are hoping to raise $7 million to build a new Harbor House to replace the antiquated 31-bed facility.

“We need a better and larger place,” said Major Jon Augenstein, the Executive Director of the Salvation Army. “What used to be the chapel is where we have the guys sleeping in a dormitory setting. So coming out of the pandemic we really see the need to double the number of men that we can take care of. Our new shelter will handle 60 people all of the time and up to 100 people during cold weather.”

In addition the Salvation Army hopes to expand its eight-room shelter for families and women by adding an additional four rooms.

“Probably the largest population experiencing homelessness now are families with kids,” Augenstein pointed out.

Another addition will be a fulltime food pantry which must currently be set up in the gym on a makeshift basis. A new pantry will allow the Salvation Army to expand the groceries it offers to the homeless and at-risk individuals.

“I used to work with disabled adults and I brought a lot of them in when COVID happened and it was a real big help for them and their families,” said Robbie Swenson. “I’ve come here for a couple of years on-and-off and it always helps out when I need a little extra. I have three daughters and a grandbaby.”

The $20 million project is broken down like this:

$7 million for the new Harbor House construction

$4 million for food pantry, warehouse and equipment

$1 million for Family Enrichment Shelter additional space

$3 million for programs and operations

$5 million for an endowment that will provide long-term support

All the money raised will be from individual and business donations.

“We are casting a broad net right now,” Augenstein explained. “We are talking to over 400 individuals to get their thoughts on whether the community is supportive of this kind of effort. We thought ARPA funds might be a solution to this large project but they were awarded to other projects.”

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the Universal Christian Church and has been serving the Ozarks since 1890. Their services include after-school programs, back-to-school assistance, the Harbor House, Emergency Social Services, the Family Enrichment Center, the Front-Line Feeding Program and Senior Programs.

