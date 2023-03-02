Springfield Police Department offers motorcycle safety training

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As spring nears, we will soon see more motorcycles on the roads.

The Springfield Police Department is taking applications for the “Share the Road” Motorcycle safety course.

In 2022, police 119 motorcycle fatalities in Missouri. SPD wants to see that number decrease. It is taking applications for the motorcycle safety course. To complete the course, you need

A valid motorcycle endorsement (not a permit)

A motorcycleAll motorcycles must have legal exhaust, and legal handlebarsAll motorcycles must be street legal and subject to inspection.

Motorcycle Insurance

A legal DOT-approved helmet

Eye protection

Footwear that covers the ankles

Proper motorcycle attire Optional equipment – armored or padded motorcycle gear

Signed liability waiver.

“We’re seeing a trend in high motorcycle speeds,” said instructor Corporal Ken Hall. “If we can get them to lower their speeds and be able to actually use the brakes correctly, instead of just using the back brake, they have a better chance of slowing down and at least mitigating some of the injuries.”

This is the third year the department has offered the course to the public. The all-day course covers advanced techniques for riding and handling your bike. Riders will also learn object avoidance and other methods to be safer on the road.

“We teach them how to do tight maneuvers, clutch control, and the most important thing is proper braking,” said Hall.

An interest application must be submitted to the police department by Thursday, March 23, at noon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.