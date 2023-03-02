Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Bark
Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Bark
Ingredients:
- 2 cups plain yogurt
- ½ cup + ½ cup fresh blueberries
- 2 tsp lemon zest
- 3 tbsp honey
- ½ cup granola
Blend yogurt, honey lemon zest, and ½ cup of blueberries in a blender until the mixture becomes a light purple color and all ingredients are combined. Line a sheet pan with parchment or a silicone liner. Spread yogurt mixture onto pan about ½ inch thick. Top with remaining blueberries and granola. Freeze overnight. Cut into two-inch squares and store in a freezer-safe ziplock bag.
The recipe serves four.
