Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Bark

Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

2 cups plain yogurt

½ cup + ½ cup fresh blueberries

2 tsp lemon zest

3 tbsp honey

½ cup granola

Blend yogurt, honey lemon zest, and ½ cup of blueberries in a blender until the mixture becomes a light purple color and all ingredients are combined. Line a sheet pan with parchment or a silicone liner. Spread yogurt mixture onto pan about ½ inch thick. Top with remaining blueberries and granola. Freeze overnight. Cut into two-inch squares and store in a freezer-safe ziplock bag.

The recipe serves four.

