Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Bark

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a healthy, but sweet treat.

Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups plain yogurt
  • ½ cup + ½ cup fresh blueberries
  • 2 tsp lemon zest
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • ½ cup granola

Blend yogurt, honey lemon zest, and ½ cup of blueberries in a blender until the mixture becomes a light purple color and all ingredients are combined. Line a sheet pan with parchment or a silicone liner. Spread yogurt mixture onto pan about ½ inch thick. Top with remaining blueberries and granola. Freeze overnight. Cut into two-inch squares and store in a freezer-safe ziplock bag.

The recipe serves four.

