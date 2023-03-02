Woman dies from injuries in shooting in Camden County, Mo.

EDWARDS, Mo. (KY3) - A woman injured in a shooting in rural Camden County in February has died.

Investigators say Tammy M. Larrabee died at a Columbia, Mo., hospital. Investigators say Alexander Cantrell-King, 20, shot Larrabee. He faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.

Investigators say the shooting death happened near State Road FF and Pine Cove Road in Edwards. Dispatchers received a call with yelling, and the call disconnected. They tracked the call to a residence in Edwards. Deputies found Cantrell with a gunshot wound on the floor. They later found Larrabee shot.

Investigators say Cantrell-King admitted he found the woman with a rifle. While wrestling the gun away, she was accidentally shot. Investigators say the woman told them the shooter was Alexander Cantrell-King.

Cantrell-King remains jailed.

