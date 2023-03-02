Woman dies from injuries in shooting in Camden County, Mo.

He is charged with murder.
He is charged with murder.(CAMDEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS, Mo. (KY3) - A woman injured in a shooting in rural Camden County in February has died.

Investigators say Tammy M. Larrabee died at a Columbia, Mo., hospital. Investigators say Alexander Cantrell-King, 20, shot Larrabee. He faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.

Investigators say the shooting death happened near State Road FF and Pine Cove Road in Edwards. Dispatchers received a call with yelling, and the call disconnected. They tracked the call to a residence in Edwards. Deputies found Cantrell with a gunshot wound on the floor. They later found Larrabee shot.

Investigators say Cantrell-King admitted he found the woman with a rifle. While wrestling the gun away, she was accidentally shot. Investigators say the woman told them the shooter was Alexander Cantrell-King.

Cantrell-King remains jailed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
SPRINGFIELD DRIVERS: Construction at Campbell and Republic starts soon
Heavy rain and flooding will be the main concerns.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding likely tonight into Friday
Wednesday morning is the opening day for the 2023 catch and keep trout season.
Missouri’s trout season begins Wednesday
Missouri State Highway Patrol
2-year-old hit and killed near Willow Springs, Mo.

Latest News

Heavy rain and flooding will be the main concerns.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High flood threat tonight into Friday
The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash on July 13 around 9:30 p.m. at the...
Christian County prosecutor charges teenager with murder accused in deadly high-speed crash
Arkansas House panel endorses Sanders’ education overhaul
Missouri governor would control St. Louis police under bill