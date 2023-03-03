Camdenton woman charged in mid-February homicide investigation

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camdenton woman has been charged in the February homicide of 62-year-old Thomas E. Gifford.

Gifford was found dead at his home in mid-February after deputies received a 911 call about an unresponsive man in a home.

Court documents show 39-year-old Chrisma Ellis has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies worked to find and arrest Ellis in Kansas City last week. She frequented Camdenton, Sunrise Beach, Lebanon, Lee’s Summit, and Kansas City.

According to a probable cause statement, an acquaintance of Ellis’ stated Ellis said she had been at her boyfriend’s, Gifford, house and a fight occurred. Ellis told her friend she stabbed Gifford several times and believed her Gifford was dead and was waiting for the police because of his death.

