CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County thief could be following delivery trucks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

February 23, 2023 2700 block of West Brook Ridge Court Springfield, Mo (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are investigating a package theft in northwest Springfield. They say it’s possible the thief is following delivery trucks. A home security camera captured video of the crime. It happened on February 23 at around 3:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Brook Ridge Court. The neighborhood is located off Farm Road 139. It’s a subdivision near Norton Road and I-44.

The surveillance video shows a man covering his face as he walks up to the front door and steals the package. The victim told investigators the theft happened just minutes after she received a notification that her package had been delivered. The box contained a piece of furniture with an estimated value of $120.

If you recognize the men or have any information on these burglaries, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230

