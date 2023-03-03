CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County thief could be following delivery trucks

The victim says the man stole her package just minutes after it was delivered near Norton Road and I-44.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

February 23, 2023 2700 block of West Brook Ridge Court Springfield, Mo
Detectives are investigating a package theft in northwest Springfield. They say it’s possible the thief is following delivery trucks. A home security camera captured video of the crime. It happened on February 23 at around 3:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Brook Ridge Court. The neighborhood is located off Farm Road 139. It’s a subdivision near Norton Road and I-44.

The surveillance video shows a man covering his face as he walks up to the front door and steals the package. The victim told investigators the theft happened just minutes after she received a notification that her package had been delivered. The box contained a piece of furniture with an estimated value of $120.

If you recognize the men or have any information on these burglaries, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
