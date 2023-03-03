Country star Dierks Bentley’s tour adds stop in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Country star Dierks Bentley added a stop in the Ozarks for his new concert tour.

Bentley’s Gravel and Gold Tour stop happens at the Ozarks Amphitheatre in Camdenton on Friday, July 21. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Bentley has 18 No. 1 country hits, including “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Sideways,” and “Drunk on a Plane.” He released his latest album, “Gravel and Gold,” in February.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for a link to the concert page.

