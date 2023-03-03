Evacuations are recommended for people living along the Spring River in Hardy, Ark.

HARDY, Ark. (KY3) -Evacuations are being recommended after heavy rain causes flooding concerns.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said the Spring River has risen swiftly due to an excessive amount of rain. It is expected to rise above 12.5 feet Friday morning and crest at approximately 14.5 feet.

Evacuation is recommended for those in the areas along the river.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock is reporting numerous roads in Sharp County are underwater.

