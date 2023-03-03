FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding closes low-water crossing east of Springfield; MoDOT reporting other outages

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy rain is causing low-water crossings to flood, creating a dangerous situation for drivers.

Friday morning, an SUV stalled on a low-water bridge on Farm Road 134 between Strafford and Rogersville. The driver had already left the vehicle behind when emergency crews arrived. Drivers living near the bridge say they use it to get to State Highway YY, or Division Street, to get into Springfield.

According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map, around two dozen roads are closed due to flooding as of 8 a.m. Friday. There are roads closed from Lawrence County to Phelps, Shannon, and Oregon counties.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

