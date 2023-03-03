Following On Your Side Investigation, Missouri AG files charges against Springfield roofing company owner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, the Missouri Attorney General filed dozen of criminal charges against a Springfield area contractor for fraud.

It all started with reporting from KY3′s Ashley Reynolds. In August of 2021, customers told On Your Side they paid thousands for roof repairs or replacements, and the work was never done.

They hired Midwest Roofing Commercial and Residential, and Overland Roof Exchange. Both businesses had the same address. Customers had problems finding the owner of the company.

A name was not on the contracts or business cards. In August, Ashley Reynolds went to the business to ask questions. The building was empty. That’s when On Your Side got photos of the lease that shows the tenant is Glenn Jessen. You won’t find Jessen’s name on customer contracts or LLC documents. But On Your Side found court documents with his name on them.

Ten years ago, the Colorado Attorney General sued Jessen and his roofing company then called, CSI. Court records indicate he used ‘deceptive and illegal means to lock consumers into doing business. Nearly 500 customers paid an average of $3,500 and received no roof repairs. Jessen has a $6.5 million judgment against him. He’s banned from working for any construction business that solicits door-to-door in Colorado.

“Is the $6 million paid?” Ashley Reynolds asked in August. “No. They’ve never tried to collect from me. I started paying some of it, but it’s a ridiculous amount. I can’t pay that,” said Jessen.

Jessen told Reynolds in August that because of supply chain issues, he was behind on about twenty projects across the Ozarks.

“I could have packed up months ago. And said forget it. But these people need to be taken care of. You can make this look and sound however you want, but I’m looking at you in the eye and telling you, I’m not trying to run from things. I’m not trying to screw people over,” said Jessen.

Both businesses have closed.

In this new case with the Missouri Attorney General, the charges say Jessen “falsely promised to replace roofs, gutters, and siding for consumers’ residences in exchange for upfront payments. However, once paid, Jessen abandoned the projects after failing to complete the promised services for three consumers and failing to provide any services for the remaining twenty-one consumers. Fifteen victims of this fraud were elderly.”

Customers lost in total nearly $150,000.

No one with the Attorney General’s office would interview with KY3 on Friday. The court documents in this case have been requested and have not been sent. The AG is seeking restitution for these customers.

