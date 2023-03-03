Governor Parson supports effort to remove Kim Gardner from office

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited the Wainwright state office building in downtown St. Louis for a ceremonial signing of a bill that gives state workers a raise. House Bill 14 gives all state workers an 8.7 percent cost-of-living pay increase. Parson also spoke to the media about the effort to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.

Pam Nicholson was one of the many state employees who attended the ceremony.

“We could use it. I know how it’s been, the economy and everything, and it’s just a boost for us,” she said.

The pay increase will show up in the paychecks scheduled for March 31.

After the signing ceremony, Parson spoke about efforts to remove Gardner from office. The governor said up until now, he hasn’t called for Gardner to resign because he believes that it’s up to voters to decide whether an elected official should be voted out of office. But he said he now supports Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s effort to remove her from office. He said he believes Gardner has failed to fulfill the duties of her office and keep citizens of St. Louis safe.

“I think there has to be an understanding at some point you have a job you have to do; you took an oath to do and if you’re not doing it, you have to be accountable for it and we need to move on. We’re at that point,” said Parson.

If a judge decides to remove Gardner, it’s up to the governor to appoint her replacement. Parson said he’s already preparing for that responsibility and has had an initial conversation about it with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. But he said he won’t make a decision without input from elected officials in St. Louis.

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash

Parson said because of issues with the circuit attorney’s office and the level of crime in the city, he thinks it’s appropriate for the legislature to discuss proposed legislation to appoint a special prosecutor and to create a board to oversee operations of the police department. House bill 301, regarding a special prosecutor, passed the House last month 109-35. The bill that would take local control away from the police department passed the Missouri House this week.

The governor also said the crime problem in St. Louis impacts the entire state and said he gets asked about it when he travels out of the state or out of the country to try to lure new businesses to Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash on July 13 around 9:30 p.m. at the...
Christian County prosecutor charges teenager with murder for deadly high-speed crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol
2-year-old hit and killed near Willow Springs, Mo.
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Don't be surprised if we see a few snowflakes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain continues, flooding possible through tonight
A highway chase that started in Taney County ended in Ozark.
MUST SEE VIDEO: Two-county chase ends on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding closes low-water crossing east of Springfield
An SUV stalls on a low water bridge in Greene County Friday morning. Heavy rains impacted roads...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding closes low-water crossing east of Springfield; MoDOT reporting other outages
Mason leads Missouri St past UIC in MVC tourney opener
Rain continues, flooding possible through this afternoon
Stock photo of the Spring River in Hardy Ark. (Source: CNews/Donna Stoker)
Evacuations are recommended for people living along the Spring River in Hardy, Ark.