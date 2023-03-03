Governor Parson to visit two European countries as part of an international trade mission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will travel to Europe in March for an international Trade Mission.

Governor Parson and his wife Teresa will travel to Sweden and Germany as they are key trade partners for Missouri, with more than $29 million and nearly $680 million in exports in 2022.

According to a news release, the goal of the trade mission is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade.

“Missouri’s global trade partners are valuable to its economy, and we’re excited to again promote the Show-Me State as an ideal business location,” Governor Parson said. “Leading Swedish and German companies are already investing and creating jobs right here in our state. This trade mission is another opportunity to strengthen existing relationships while encouraging future investment and growth.”

Parson will travel to Stockholm, Sweden, as well as Frankfurt and Stuttgart, Germany, to meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

Sweden Highlights

Governor Parson will take part in meetings with executives of several leading companies, including DeLaval, a global leader in milking equipment and solutions for dairy farmers, which already has a presence in Missouri.

Governor Parson will also participate in multi-sector and ag-tech roundtable discussions with key Swedish business organizations, in addition to meetings with U.S. Ambassador to Sweden Erik Ramanathan.

Germany Highlights

Governor Parson will take part in meetings with executives of several leading companies, including Merck KGaA, Heraeus, German airline Lufthansa, and more.

Governor Parson will also meet with several German companies to discuss future growth plans.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.