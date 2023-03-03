Governor Parson to visit two European countries as part of an international trade mission

Mike Parson
Mike Parson
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will travel to Europe in March for an international Trade Mission.

Governor Parson and his wife Teresa will travel to Sweden and Germany as they are key trade partners for Missouri, with more than $29 million and nearly $680 million in exports in 2022.

According to a news release, the goal of the trade mission is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade.

“Missouri’s global trade partners are valuable to its economy, and we’re excited to again promote the Show-Me State as an ideal business location,” Governor Parson said. “Leading Swedish and German companies are already investing and creating jobs right here in our state. This trade mission is another opportunity to strengthen existing relationships while encouraging future investment and growth.”

Parson will travel to Stockholm, Sweden, as well as Frankfurt and Stuttgart, Germany, to meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion.

Sweden Highlights

Governor Parson will take part in meetings with executives of several leading companies, including DeLaval, a global leader in milking equipment and solutions for dairy farmers, which already has a presence in Missouri.

Governor Parson will also participate in multi-sector and ag-tech roundtable discussions with key Swedish business organizations, in addition to meetings with U.S. Ambassador to Sweden Erik Ramanathan.

Germany Highlights

Governor Parson will take part in meetings with executives of several leading companies, including Merck KGaA, Heraeus, German airline Lufthansa, and more.

Governor Parson will also meet with several German companies to discuss future growth plans.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash on July 13 around 9:30 p.m. at the...
Christian County prosecutor charges teenager with murder for deadly high-speed crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol
2-year-old hit and killed near Willow Springs, Mo.
Don't be surprised if we see a few snowflakes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending, flooding threat continues
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
A highway chase that started in Taney County ended in Ozark.
MUST SEE VIDEO: Two-county chase ends on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Chrisma Ellis. Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camdenton woman charged in mid-February homicide investigation
Willard Fire Protection District asks voters to approve bond question
Cape Girardeau police said an officer was engaged in an altercation with a man while...
Man charged; Cape Girardeau police release body cam video of altercation between officer, man during arrest
Customers paid thousands and the roof work was never done.
Following On Your Side Investigation, Missouri AG files charges against Springfield roofing company owner