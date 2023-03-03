Kansas lineman rescues bald eagle stuck upside down in tree

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared photos from Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative, Inc. after one of its linemen rescued a bald eagle.

RHEC said Lineman Casey Smith was called out for a job that falls under the “other duties as assigned. Game Wardens contacted the energy co-op for assistance to help with a bald eagle that was caught in a tree at Lovewell State Park in Jewell County.

“Smith was able to quickly and safely help free the eagle and get it back on its way again! A day in the life of a lineman never gets boring!” said RHEC.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com