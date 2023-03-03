Kansas lineman rescues bald eagle stuck upside down in tree

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared photos on Wednesday showing a bald eagle...
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared photos on Wednesday showing a bald eagle that was rescued after being found upside down in a tree.(Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative, Inc.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared photos from Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative, Inc. after one of its linemen rescued a bald eagle.

RHEC said Lineman Casey Smith was called out for a job that falls under the “other duties as assigned. Game Wardens contacted the energy co-op for assistance to help with a bald eagle that was caught in a tree at Lovewell State Park in Jewell County.

“Smith was able to quickly and safely help free the eagle and get it back on its way again! A day in the life of a lineman never gets boring!” said RHEC.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash on July 13 around 9:30 p.m. at the...
Christian County prosecutor charges teenager with murder for deadly high-speed crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol
2-year-old hit and killed near Willow Springs, Mo.
Don't be surprised if we see a few snowflakes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending, flooding threat continues
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
A highway chase that started in Taney County ended in Ozark.
MUST SEE VIDEO: Two-county chase ends on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Springfield police ask for help to identify suspects after SUV hit a gas pump
Don't be surprised if we see a few snowflakes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending, flooding threat continues
Muttallica was last seen at Atlantic and Hoffman in Springfield in September
Leigh's Lost and Found: Owner is desperate to find her lost dog
AG Bailey’s office is requiring Mayor Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with...
MO AG subpoenas Jones, Green in Gardner removal proceedings
Rain ending this afternoon. A nice warm up this weekend