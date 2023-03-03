Lebanon Police Department expanding identification program to more residents

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department is expanding the SAFE ID program to include elderly residents. It was previously for children.

“We’re trying to take a proactive approach on maybe getting vital information from those seniors or individuals with Alzheimer’s, or other forms of dementia, that like to wander so that we can identify them quicker and potentially get them back to their safe zone,” said Sergeant Kacie Springer.

What the program does is create an ID card and CD with certain information on it. The police department takes your identifying information and then it will take fingerprints. They won’t be keeping it, it will be given right back to you for you to keep in case you need it.

There are some differences in the information taken from children.

“They are also able to get additional information such as medication and all that stuff on a USB or a CD, so that they can just easily email or provide this information to law enforcement quicker,” said Sgt. Springer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

