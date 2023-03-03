Missouri Civil Air Patrol to run search and rescue exercise

Members of the Missouri Wing of Civil Air Patrol will be participating in a search and rescue...
Members of the Missouri Wing of Civil Air Patrol will be participating in a search and rescue exercise in the southeastern part of the state(KEYC)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents of St. Francois County may see some airplanes and ground teams during the weekend, as there will be an exercise to hone search and rescue skills.

On March 4, members of the Missouri Wing of Civil Air Patrol will be participating in a search and rescue exercise in the southeastern part of the state. Due this time, CAP airplanes, ground teams, and small unmanned drone crews may be spotted during the exercise.

Staging areas for the exercise include Bonne Terre Municipal Airport, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, and Terre Du Lac Fire Department Firehouse #1.

Volunteers for the exercise will participate in the following training tasks:

  • Aircrew and ground team searches for missing aircraft and persons.
  • Search and rescue training for small drone aircrew.
  • Interagency cooperation with local first responder personnel.
  • Radio communication drills.
  • Mission base staff training.
  • Use of the National Incident Command System for command and control.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Customers paid thousands and the roof work was never done.
Following On Your Side Investigation, Missouri AG files charges against Springfield roofing company owner
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Springfield police ask for help to identify suspects after SUV hit a gas pump
An insect found outside a Walmart in 2012 was identified as a Jurassic-Era insect, the giant...
Insect found outside Arkansas Walmart identified as Jurassic-era insect

Latest News

Highs near the 60s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend before big changes
Beautiful weekend before big changes
Beautiful weekend before big changes
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Missouri State falls short in MVC quarterfinals against Southern Illinois
Chase Elliott (9) reacts in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
NASCAR star Elliott has leg surgery after snowboard accident
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Dust from southwestern United States blows into the Ozarks