NFLPA report ranks Chiefs organizational report card 29th in league

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against...
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The latest release of the NFL Player Association’s team guide ranked the Kansas City Chiefs 29th among the league’s 32 organizations.

Information gathered from the poll came from a gathering of information from 1,300 NFL players who shared thoughts on a wide swath of areas involving the workplace environment. Those key categories were broken down into treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room and team travel. The data in the survey was tallied following questions to players who were on each team’s 2022 roster.

The Chiefs, owned by the Hunt family, received an F grade for team travel. According to the NFLPA, only 56 percent of poll respondents believed that club owner Clark Hunt is willing to invest money to upgrade facilities that players across the board felt are outdated and in need of improvement.

READ MORE: Report: NFL Competition Committee to debate making roughing the passer reviewable

Poll results found that the Chiefs are one of just six teams that still make certain players have roommates during road trips, and less than 50 percent of players felt they have enough room to be comfortable on flights. The training staff was ranked 32nd in the league, with the NFLPA citing players’ key concerns being with head trainer Rick Burkholder.

The Chiefs’ full report card can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash on July 13 around 9:30 p.m. at the...
Christian County prosecutor charges teenager with murder for deadly high-speed crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol
2-year-old hit and killed near Willow Springs, Mo.
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
A nice weekend is shaping up for the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry Warm Weekend
A highway chase that started in Taney County ended in Ozark.
MUST SEE VIDEO: Two-county chase ends on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Mason leads Missouri St past UIC in MVC tourney opener
A bill to legalize sports betting in Missouri is now on the calendar for debate on the senate...
Missouri sports betting clears next hurdle
O-Zone: Nixa 65, Neosho 30
O-Zone: Nixa 65, Neosho 30
O-Zone: Ozark 50, Glendale 42
O-Zone: Ozark 50, Glendale 42