Ozarks Life: Operation Song pays tribute to an Ozarks veteran

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Debra Walden Davis was approached by Operation Song to see if they could write a song about her and her father.

Click here to watch the full music video on Wayne Walden and click here to learn more about Operation Song.

If you’d like to find out more about Debra’s collection of books, click here to view her four books set in the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.