Ozarks Life: Operation Song pays tribute to an Ozarks veteran

Debra Walden Davis had an opportunity to honor her father through song.
Wayne Walden's life has just been written as a song by Operation Song.
Wayne Walden's life has just been written as a song by Operation Song.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Debra Walden Davis was approached by Operation Song to see if they could write a song about her and her father.

Click here to watch the full music video on Wayne Walden and click here to learn more about Operation Song.

If you’d like to find out more about Debra’s collection of books, click here to view her four books set in the Ozarks.

