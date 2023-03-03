Springfield City Utilities reports several hundred power outages Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -City Utilities is working to restore power to several hundred customers Friday morning.

According to the outage map, there are 180 outages in the area of Lake Country Soccer, 319 around The Boys and Girls Club, 30 near Hammons Field and 15 in the area of Ozarks Technical Community College.

Some traffic signals are not working or are flashing red in all directions because of the outages.

No word yet on why the power is out and when it will be restored.

