Springfield police ask for help to identify suspects after SUV hit a gas pump

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people after an SUV hit a gas station pump.

According to SPD, a man and a woman were at a gas station in a black Chevy Equinox when the SUV hit the gas pump and drove away.

Police say the woman was seen wearing a red shirt, and the passenger was seen in the car before and after the hit but not during.

If you recognize them, you can call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1764.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash on July 13 around 9:30 p.m. at the...
Christian County prosecutor charges teenager with murder for deadly high-speed crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol
2-year-old hit and killed near Willow Springs, Mo.
Don't be surprised if we see a few snowflakes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending, flooding threat continues
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
A highway chase that started in Taney County ended in Ozark.
MUST SEE VIDEO: Two-county chase ends on U.S. 65 in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Don't be surprised if we see a few snowflakes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending, flooding threat continues
Muttallica was last seen at Atlantic and Hoffman in Springfield in September
Leigh's Lost and Found: Owner is desperate to find her lost dog
AG Bailey’s office is requiring Mayor Jones produce all communications she’s ever had with...
MO AG subpoenas Jones, Green in Gardner removal proceedings
Rain ending this afternoon. A nice warm up this weekend