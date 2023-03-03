Springfield police ask for help to identify suspects after SUV hit a gas pump

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people after an SUV hit a gas station pump.

According to SPD, a man and a woman were at a gas station in a black Chevy Equinox when the SUV hit the gas pump and drove away.

Police say the woman was seen wearing a red shirt, and the passenger was seen in the car before and after the hit but not during.

If you recognize them, you can call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1764.

