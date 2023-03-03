STUDY: Arkansas public bathrooms among worst in U.S.

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study is showing that many public bathrooms in the Natural State are not exactly known to be the cleanest places around.

Lavatory Lab asked 3,000 Americans to rank the public bathrooms in their state on a scale of 1 to 10.

For Arkansas, the state was ranked 7th worst overall at a score of 4.4 out of 10. Wyoming was the worst-ranked state with a score of 3.5 out of 10.

The company said the reasons for the rankings were a lack of cleanliness, supplies, and accessibility within the restrooms.

The average score nationwide was 5.2 out of 10.

You can view Lavatory Lab’s interactive map of the nation’s public bathrooms by clicking here.

