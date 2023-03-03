Three officers wounded in Tuesday night shooting released from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department handed out some good news at the end of the work week.

The three police officers wounded in a shooting following a drug raid have been released from the hospital and are headed home.

They were hospitalized after suffering serious injuries Tuesday night.

Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves stated that at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, tactical response team officers forced entry into a house 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard and were fired upon. The officers shot back, but three were struck by gunfire.

Responding law enforcement took the three wounded police officers to a hospital, where they were listed as stable but with serious injuries.

A standoff ensued as a suspect remained in the house for nearly 18 hours. The highway patrol said the SWAT team entered around 3:30 p.m., finding the body of a man and an uninjured woman. The man was identified as Carrell.

The woman was taken into custody, along with two others who surrendered from the home hours earlier.

One of those who surrendered, 50-year-old Jimmie Lewis Jr., was charged with dealing meth and two other federal counts stemming from a November 2021 police pursuit.

