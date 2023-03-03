Willard Fire Protection District asking for $10 million bond in April election

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard Fire Protection District wants your ‘yes’ vote to pass a bond to pay for new equipment and fire stations in April.

The bond is $10 million over 20 years. Chief Ken Scott said this is needed.

“Just for life safety,” said Chief Scott. “It’s imperative that we get this passed just to protect our own people.”

People in the area, like Travis Cathey and Ashlee Schimbf, are for it.

”Sounds like it’d be a good thing,” said Cathey. “I haven’t really researched too much, but I can’t go wrong with that. More help, the better.“

”The more firefighters, maybe there are more things that can be saved,” said Schimbf.

Chief Scott said this money would add a new fire station in a rural area, six more firefighters overall, new trucks, equipment, and more.

”We are covering 74 miles with four total people,” said Chief Scott. “It’s urgent.”

He said in some areas, firefighters have an 11 minutes response time. He wants to lessen that.

Ashlee Schimbf’s house fire recently caught fire. She says the Willard Fire Protection District responded quickly. She said she thinks this money could make a difference.

”The more, the better on all of that because firefighters save lives, and they also save the things that you don’t know are precious until they’re almost gone,” said Schimbf.

In her house fire, she said firefighters helped save valuables from loved ones who passed.

”Fires, the quicker you get to them, the better,” said Schimbf.

Chief Scott said the district hasn’t asked voters for money since 2012. He understands that if you don’t want taxes raised, it could cost lives if this isn’t passed.

”We’re kind of trying to be the jack of all trades and cover everything,” said Chief Scott. “It’s imperative that you get people on the scene that are qualified within the first five minutes of an emergency.”

Chief Scott said you pay about $36 more yearly on a $150,000 assessed property.

