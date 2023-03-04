Alvin Ailey is returning to Kansas City for the first time in six years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to Kansas City, on Saturday, Mar. 25 at 1 p.m., for the first time in six years.

The world-renowned dance company will perform at the Kauffman Center for the performing arts, at 1601 Broadway in Kansas City, Mo.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was founded by Alvin Ailey in 1958. The event is presented by Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey and in partnership with the Harriman-Jewell Series.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by phone at 816-994-7222.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.