Alvin Ailey is returning to Kansas City for the first time in six years

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater takes the stage at the Gaillard Center.(Photo by Dario Calmese)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to Kansas City, on Saturday, Mar. 25 at 1 p.m., for the first time in six years.

The world-renowned dance company will perform at the Kauffman Center for the performing arts, at 1601 Broadway in Kansas City, Mo.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was founded by Alvin Ailey in 1958. The event is presented by Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey and in partnership with the Harriman-Jewell Series.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or by phone at 816-994-7222.

