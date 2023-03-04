Author inspires Springfield man to join the 30 Days of Catch challenge

Brian Huett plays catch with KY3's Paul Adler.
Brian Huett plays catch with KY3's Paul Adler.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A local author who wrote a book about playing catch is now inspiring others.

Ethan Bryan’s book, “A Year of Playing Catch,” came out in 2020. Now, Brian Huett has picked up the challenge of 30 Days of Catch. It’s a way to make friends and just play.

On 15 of those days, Brian can play anyone he chooses. On the other 15 days, there are specific challenges. One of them is to play catch with a member of the media, and Brian picked KY3′s Paul Adler.

“I’m honored that he picked me. If you pick up the challenge, all you have to do is play for at least 10 minutes. Then, post a picture to Facebook to document the experience each day,” said Adler.

Ethan gives away gloves and says he does it through, “a local nonprofit on a small scale. It’s usually for rural high school players. If someone knows of a player in need, the coach usually emails me.”

You can email Ethan at: wannaplaycatch@gmail.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

