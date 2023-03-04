Dust from Southwestern United States blows into the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have noticed a layer of dust on your vehicle, it actually came from nearly 800 miles away in New Mexico.

If you’ve noticed the beautiful sunsets like what we’ve recently been having, that comes from dust particles in the atmosphere refracting light to create those beautiful colors.

What’s definitely not pretty, however, is that layer of dust on cars all over the Ozarks unfortunately the dust can be an issue for people with respiratory issues and allergies.

“I think it’s cool,” said Springfield resident Rachel Rudd. “I love the desert so having a little piece of it here is great. But yeah, I mean I don’t like the dirt of it.”

Rudd bought her car just a day before noticing the dirt. When she went to pick it up she noticed a thin layer of dirt, so she rolled into the car wash.

The National Weather Service says It all started in the southwestern United States last month - when high winds and heavy rain in the southwest - blew all the way to the Ozarks.

“When you have that strong, strong winds aloft, it can blow them all the way over here into southern Missouri,” said Jordan Didio with the National Weather Service.

But, Didio says it’s not all bad.

“When you get these dust particles in the air as well, again, they can refract those, that light and in different ways and you get these really beautiful sunsets,” said Didio.

Storm team meteorologist Danielle Davis says dust, during the summer, can even come from even farther away.

“It can impact air quality,” said Davis. “Maybe in the summertime, if we’re getting a really thick layer of that Saharan dust. But typically, with these events happening, it’s not too much of an issue.”

Didio says while this does happen often, it doesn’t on a scale like this.

