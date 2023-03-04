Federal Grand Jury indicts Springfield man on child porn charge

Craig Rhoden. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Craig Rhoden. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Federal Grand Jury has indicted a Springfield man for possession of child pornography.

Federal court documents show 56-year-old Craig Rhoden has been indicted on receipt and distribution of child porn. The federal indictment shows Rhoden received and distributed porn between May 2021 and December 2022.

Rhoden is facing other related charges in Greene County.

According to a probable cause statement, in May 2022, an investigator with the Springfield Police Department received multiple cyber tips. Yahoo had flagged three different emails being used to upload several hundred images and/or videos containing possible child sexual abuse material.

Authorities were able to link these accounts to Craig Rhoden. Authorities say some of the images contained children as young as a few days old, and there were also images found of adults performing sexual acts with infants.

According to court records, authorities found online folders containing “upskirt pictures of children at Walmart.” Authorities note that when searching the various email addresses from Rhoden, they found he received paychecks from Walmart. Rhoden told investigators he worked at the Walmart at 2825 N. Kansas Expressway.

In January 2023, authorities conducted a search warrant at Rhoden’s home and arrested him. He told investigators that the multiple emails used were his. After being asked by authorities how many images they would find on his devices, Rhoden said they would likely find thousands of pictures and videos of child porn.

Rhoden told authorities he “was not necessarily attracted to children, but was excited about child pornography because it was taboo.”

Rhoden is scheduled to be in court in Springfield again later this month.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Customers paid thousands and the roof work was never done.
Following On Your Side Investigation, Missouri AG files charges against Springfield roofing company owner
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Springfield police ask for help to identify suspects after SUV hit a gas pump
Highs near the 60s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend before big changes

Latest News

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
Joplin Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died from their injuries after responding to a...
Joplin police to honor officers killed in 2022 with memorial services this month
K9 Balko died Friday night, March 3, while conducting a search inside the Railway Exchange...
St. Louis Fire Department K9 dies during search and rescue mission
O-Zone: Leeton 55, Macks Creek 54
O-Zone: Leeton 55, Macks Creek 54