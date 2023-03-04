Gov. Sanders declares state of emergency amid severe weather

A barrage of severe storms in the Natural State is forcing state leaders to take action.
A barrage of severe storms in the Natural State is forcing state leaders to take action.(Source: KAIT-TV)
Mar. 3, 2023
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A barrage of severe storms in the Natural State is forcing state leaders to take action.

On Friday, March 3, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she would be declaring a state of emergency after severe storms hit the state.

The execution order comes after tornadoes and flooding hit cities on Wednesday and Thursday, causing a high amount of damage.

In a news release, Sanders’ office said it would direct $250,000 from the Emergency Response Fund of the Governor’s Disaster Fund to be used at the discretion of the Director of the Division of Emergency Management.

