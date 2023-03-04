Joplin police to honor officers killed in 2022 with memorial services this month

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - The Joplin Police Department will hold two memorial ceremonies this month, honoring two Joplin police officers killed in a shootout in March 2022.

Officer Jake Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper died after a shootout on March 8, 2022. Another officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot and hurt but recovered from his injuries.

The Joplin Police Department shared on Facebook that two memorial ceremonies will occur this week, one on March 8 and one on March 11.

The March 8 events mark one year since the fatal shooting. During the service, Joplin Police Chief Rowland and several others will speak to the sacrifices of that day and the heroic acts of the officers.

On March 11, the ceremony will honor Officer Reed’s sacrifice and will include a Joplin City Council proclamation for “Jake Reed Day” as well as words from several speakers.

Joplin police responded to a disturbance outside a store at the Northpark Crossing Shopping Center on March 8, 2022. Investigators say two officers exchanged gunfire. Investigators say 40-year-old Anthony Felix stole a police car and fled before wrecking the car and fleeing on foot. Officers chased him to a street near an apartment complex and residential area in central Joplin.

Cooper and Reed were shot in the incident. Police say Cooper died from his injuries, and Reed died from his injuries after procedures to donate organs.

Police say Felix shot Hirshey as he tried to box him in the area. Another officer, identified as Captain William Davis, fatally shot Felix, near the same area. Police credit Davis for his actions and said other officers or citizens could have been killed without his response.

Both ceremonies this month are open to the general public.

