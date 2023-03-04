Missouri State falls short in MVC quarterfinals against Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS – In a defensive war that featured nine ties and eight lead changes, Missouri State’s shot at upsetting third-seeded Southern Illinois at Arch Madness came up one possession short here Friday, 54-51.

The Bears (17-15) were led by a game-high 18 points from Donovan Clay, including 11 in the second half, while Chance Moore added 10 points, and Dalen Ridgnal snagged a game-high 8 rebounds.

Southern Illinois (23-9) advances to Saturday’s semifinal against No. 2 Drake. The Salukis got 17 points by Marcus Domansk and 13 from Xavier Johnson.

With a close-range bucket from Damien Mayo Jr. with 9:05 to go, the Bears pulled ahead, 45-39, their largest lead of the second half. But the Salukis then responded a decisive 13-0 outburst over the next seven minutes to grab a seven-point lead with two minutes to play.

A three-pointer by Troy D’Amico pushed SIU up by five at the 4:12 mark before a layup by Johnson made it 52-45.

But the never-say-die Springfield squad was up for the fight. Clay scored on back-to-back possessions for MoState to make it a 52-49 contest with a minute to play, just ahead of a turnover by the Salukis on the ensuing in-bound play.

Missouri State was unable to capitalize on the turnover and missed a potential game-tying three as the shot clock expired, but another defensive gem by the Bears moments later resulted in an easy layup by Mogbo in traffic to make it 52-51 with 30 seconds left in the contest.

The Bears were forced to foul Domansk on SIU’s next possession, and the all-conference senior made both foul shots at the 21-second mark. But down by three on their last possession of the night, Missouri State struggled to get a clean look, and Kendle Moore’s desperation shot from the wing rattled away as the final horn sounded.

The Bears out-rebounded SIU by a 34-29 margin and held the Salukis to just three second-chance points on the night. Likewise, the Bears tallied two more field goals than their maroon rivals and held a 32-24 advantage in points in the paint.

The Bears finished 20-of-52 (.385) overall from the field, 4-of-18 (.222) from three and 7-of-11 (.636) at the line with 17 turnovers – one shy of a season high.

Southern Illinois was 18-of-46 (.391) overall, 5-of-16 (.313) from downtown and 13-of-25 (.520) at the stripe with 10 turnovers.

In the first half, the Bears led by as many as 13 and held SIU to just 36 percent shooting. But the Salukis ended the half on a 7-0 run and held MoState scoreless for the final six-and-a-half minutes of the opening period.

Dalen Ridgnal’s 8 points led all scorers in the first half as he buried a pair of threes and snagged 6 rebounds to hold SIU to just one second-chance point.

MISSOURI ST. (17-15)

Mogbo 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 2-8 3-3 7, Mayo 2-6 0-0 4, K.Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Clay 8-16 1-2 18, C.Moore 4-9 1-2 10, Ridgnal 2-4 2-2 8, Ayres 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 0-1 0-2 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 7-11 51.

S. ILLINOIS (23-9)

Domask 6-17 4-4 17, Rupert 2-2 3-6 7, Johnson 5-7 1-5 13, Jones 1-11 1-2 3, Newton 0-0 0-0 0, D’Amico 3-4 2-3 10, Brown 0-1 2-3 2, Muila 1-4 0-2 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Wonders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 13-25 54.

Halftime_Missouri St. 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 4-18 (Ridgnal 2-2, Clay 1-2, C.Moore 1-4, Ayres 0-1, Mayo 0-2, K.Moore 0-3, Mason 0-4), S. Illinois 5-16 (D’Amico 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Domask 1-5, Brown 0-1, Jones 0-5). Rebounds_Missouri St. 33 (Ridgnal 8), S. Illinois 25 (Muila 8). Assists_Missouri St. 11 (Mason 5), S. Illinois 10 (Domask 4). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 19, S. Illinois 13.

