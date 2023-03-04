Royals showcase power-blue uniforms with George Brett
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals are bringing back an old-school look this season.
The club already announced a return to the powder-blue jerseys on Feb. 3, but showed the look off officially with a social media post featuring Hall-of-Famer George Brett earlier this week.
Kansas City will wear the jerseys on Opening Day and throughout the 2023 season.
