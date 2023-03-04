St. Louis Fire Department K9 dies during search and rescue mission

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Fire Department lost a member of its K9 Search and Rescue Unit Friday night, March 3.

K9 Balko died Friday night while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building. The fire department made the announcement in a post on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Balko was 6-years-old.

He is credited with nine finds, including at the fatal fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes Inc.

Memorial arrangements for Balko are to be announced.

