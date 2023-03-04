Webster County, Mo. teen killed in negligent shooting

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A teenage male has died after a negligent shooting at a home in Rogersville Friday night.

According to Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in a home on Timber Meadows Drive.

Sheriff Cole says three people, the teenage male, a man in his early 20s, and a woman in the similar age range were in a room drinking alcohol and messing around with a pistol. The man in his 20s was in possession of the gun when his finger hit the trigger shooting the teenager.

The next of kin of the teenager has been notified. The man in his 20s is in custody, but charges against him have not been filed. Sheriff Cole says charges of manslaughter have been sent to the Webster County prosecutor.

According to Sheriff Cole, the teenager was planning to attend the funeral of a fellow classmate Saturday afternoon. That classmate was 19-year-old Riley W. Fly. He died in a motorcycle crash in Springfield on February 20.

Sheriff Cole added the three involved knew how to properly handle a firearm but were doing so recklessly at the time of the shooting. The mother of one of the three involved was in a separate room at the time.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.