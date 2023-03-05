Aurora, Mo. man killed in weekend head-on car crash

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora has died after a head-on car crash Saturday.

According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, the crash happened on Business 60 and Highland Drive.

Authorities say 62-year-old Timothy Rhodes was driving west on Business 60 and entered the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting a pick-up truck head-on.

Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck suffered moderate injuries. Both cars were totaled in the crash.

“As always, we appreciate the patience the motorists had while we worked this incident with our colleagues of the Aurora Fire Department and Mercy EMS. Our condolences and prayers go out to the friends and family of Mr. Rhodes as they begin the grieving process,” the release states.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.