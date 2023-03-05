Firefighters gather in Douglas County, Mo. for school bus mass casualty incident training

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Seven different fire departments met at Drury Auto Salvage in Douglas County for one of many important training opportunities.

“All of us constantly just think about, you know, if this were the real deal, we need to be ready,” said Squires Fire Chief Travis Veldkamp. “That’s something we strive for all the time, is being ready for whatever.”

Firefighters simulated a school bus accident where using the regular doors just isn’t viable, so they have to bust it open using power tools, the jaws of life, and more.

The exercise is crucial to not only sharpening skills but also building bonds between departments that would have to come together in a situation like this.

“It gives us a relationship with one another, then we can assign that individual to the job that needs to be done according to his skill set and know with confidence that he can perform all of that, but he feels confident in what he’s doing,” said Lt Chris Meredith with Squires Fire.

It’s an opportunity for all firefighters of all ages like 13-year-old Luke Barton who gave up his Saturday to learn how to better serve his community.

“I think that it really is worth it,” said Barton. “And you should be able to go out there and do it by yourself.”

For many of the firefighters in attendance, seeing the younger generation showing interest in protecting their communities is a great sign for the future.

“It’s great to see the younger generation coming up that’s willing to give their effort of their time,” said. “It’s a nice sunny day, he’s a teenager and could be out doing a lot of things. But he’s you’re dedicating his time to training. And we really appreciate that.”

