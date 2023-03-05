Springfield man in custody after barricading himself inside a northside Price Cutter

Police on scene at a Springfield Price Cutter.
Police on scene at a Springfield Price Cutter.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man barricaded himself inside a Price Cutter Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a check person call at the Price Cutter on Commercial and Grant.

When officers arrived, they found the building had been broken into and found the store had been ransacked by the man. He was also carrying a knife.

Police say after lengthy negotiations, the situation was resolved peacefully and the suspect is in custody.

