TRAFFIC ALERT: Everything you need to know about MoDOT’s 9-mile-long Glenstone project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An overhaul of one of the busiest thoroughfares in Springfield begins this week.

Starting Monday, MoDOT will begin its Glenstione Avenue safety, operational, pedestrian, and pavement project. The project starts on Glenstone near the E. Stoneridge Drive intersection and ends at the James River Freeway on and off ramps, a total of nearly nine miles long.

Crews will be working to resurface the road, improve sidewalks and make ADA improvements where needed, improve intersections, install fiber optic cable, and improve traffic operations at certain side street intersections.

Key project areas along the route include:

Installing/upgrading traffic and pedestrian signals and curb ramps to 15 prominent intersections along Glenstone Including St. Louis Street, Cherry Street, Grand Street, Bennet Street, Dale Street, and Commercial Street

Resurfacing and upgrading sidewalks along Nature Center Way south of James River Freeway

Install new sidewalk connections and bus stop pads at Battlefield Road, Erie Street, Primrose Street, and Peele Street

Instal a new sidewalk near Snider Street between Valley Water Mill Road and McClernon Street

Install fiber optic from Evergreen Street to Division Street and St. Louis to Cherry MoDOT says this will provide better traffic signal operation



Another big part of the project is creating median islands along Glenstone to reduce left-turning conflicts at several side road intersections. Those sideroad intersections are at Glenstone and:

E. Turner Street

E. Blaine Street

E. Brower Street

E. Cairo Street

E. Monroe Street

E. Meadowmere Crews would remove the left turn lane at the stop sign on the east side of Glenstone, preventing drivers from turning left to go south on Glenstone



Autoplay Caption

The project will also improve safety precautions for pedestrians. Crews will add three High-Intensity Activated crosswalks (HAWK) pedestrian crossings. One at Glenstone near the Ramada Oasis Hotel and Convention Center, one across from Evangel University, and one in front of Consumer Credit Counseling Service.

According to the City of Springfield, a HAWK crosswalk beacon is a pedestrian-activated signal for mid-block crossings that only stops traffic when needed, but is turned off otherwise. There is currently one in Springfield on Sunset Street near Kimbrough Avenue.

Courtesy: City of Springfield (KY3)

When a pedestrian pushes the button, the signal first flashes yellow to traffic, then a steady yellow followed by a steady red light. Traffic stops and the street can be crossed by the pedestrian. The red light will then start flashing indicating to the driver that they can slowly continue on IF the intersection has been cleared.

MoDOT says traffic impacts will include occasional lane closures, narrow lanes or traffic shifts, and turn lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The project will cost $12.4 million, and MoDOT hopes it will be completed by December 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.