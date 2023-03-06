Deputies arrest Fulton County, Ark., man for plotting to kill his friend

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) -Deputies arrested a Fulton County, Ark. man for planning to kill his friend.

Tristan Jedidiah Huber of Viola faces multiple felony charges.

Investigators say on March 3, the Baxter County Sheriff’s and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Offices received a complaint indicating Huber made a death threat against someone in Baxter County.

Fulton County deputies arrested Huber at his home. Deputies say they located what is believed to be a homemade device. The Arkansas State Bomb Squad said the device was non-operational.

A judge issued a bond of $110,000.

