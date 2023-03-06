Dickerson Park Zoo welcomes orphaned cougar cub

Drax/Dickerson Park Zoo
Drax/Dickerson Park Zoo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News ReleaseKY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in the state of Washington.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife found the cub. Zookeepers believe it is approximately four months old.

The cub, named Drax by zoo staff, is being cared for by the zoo’s veterinary team and zookeepers.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust. As she builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to the adult female cougar, Cali.”

Drax is not currently on exhibit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are warning of a scam.
Lebanon, Mo. man found dead near home, authorities investigating as a homicide
Police on scene at a Springfield Price Cutter.
Springfield man in custody after barricading himself inside a northside Price Cutter
Glenstone Project
TRAFFIC ALERT: Everything you need to know about MoDOT’s 9-mile-long Glenstone project
Despite a cold front today, temperatures will top out in the 70s for most of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week! Cooler air comes Tuesday.
Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.
Aurora, Mo. man killed in weekend head-on car crash

Latest News

Tristan Jedidiah Huber of Viola faces multiple felony charges.
Deputies arrest Fulton County, Ark., man for plotting to kill his friend
Springfield City Council will decide how to spend $15.5 million
Despite a cold front today, temperatures will top out in the 70s for most of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day of the week! Cooler air comes Tuesday.
Get outside for the pick day of the week!