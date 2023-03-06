Dickerson Park Zoo welcomes orphaned cougar cub

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News ReleaseKY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in the state of Washington.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife found the cub. Zookeepers believe it is approximately four months old.

The cub, named Drax by zoo staff, is being cared for by the zoo’s veterinary team and zookeepers.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust. As she builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to the adult female cougar, Cali.”

Drax is not currently on exhibit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.