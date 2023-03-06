Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the firefighters in Akron who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside. However, they saved the four kittens found there.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

